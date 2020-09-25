Medford, Oregon – In the wake of the devastating wildfires, our communities have come together to raise money and hope for the future. Through a tremendous show of support and generosity, Rogue Credit Union has raised over $1 million for wildfire relief efforts in just two weeks. Rogue Credit Union has also matched the first $100,000 in donations raised.

“We are so proud to be part of such an incredible effort,” said President/CEO Gene Pelham. “Rebuilding what the fires destroyed will be a long road, but with outpouring of support from donors, we will be able to help our community rise from this, stronger than ever.”

Donations both large and small have come from individuals, businesses, foundations and other credit unions. This relief effort is touching hearts everywhere, with donations coming from as far away as Europe.

Funds raised will be provided through grants to local non-profit organizations that are working directly to meet the needs of families and the communities affected by the wildfires. Local non-profits are encouraged to apply for Wildfire Relief Grants at roguecu.org/firerelief

To donate to the Rogue Credit Union Wildfire Relief Fund, visit roguecu.org, give us a call or stop by a Rogue branch.