PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 539, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 382 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 31,865.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (38), Linn (15), Malheur (15), Marion (48), Morrow (4), Multnomah (92), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).

NOTE: Today’s case count is the highest since mid-July and is a reminder of the importance of staying six feet apart from each other; wearing a face covering when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained and limiting the size of gatherings.

Oregon’s 538th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Sept.13 and died on Sept. 20, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 539th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 22, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario. He had underlying conditions.

