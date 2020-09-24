SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring 9 major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally (see table below for details). Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.

There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day. There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire name Acres burned (est.) Containment Location Lionshead 203,566 15% 20 miles W of Warm Springs Beachie Creek 192,838 49% 15 miles N of Detroit Holiday Farm 173,094 35% 3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge Riverside 138,029 34% 2 miles SE of Estacada Archie Creek 131,598 55% 20 miles E of Glide Brattain 50,951 90% 8 miles S of Paisley Slater 43,833 in Oregon 24% 6 SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California) S. Obenchain 32,671 85% 5 miles E of Eagle Point Thielsen 9,971 30% E of Diamond Lake

