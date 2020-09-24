SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally (see table below for details). Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.

There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day. There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire nameAcres burned (est.)ContainmentLocation
Lionshead203,566       15%20 miles W of Warm Springs
Beachie Creek192,838       49%15 miles N of Detroit
Holiday Farm173,094       35%3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge
Riverside138,029        34%2 miles SE of Estacada
Archie Creek131,598        55%20 miles E of Glide
Brattain50,951        90%8 miles S of Paisley
Slater43,833 in Oregon        24%6 SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California)
S. Obenchain32,671        85%5 miles E of Eagle Point
Thielsen9,971        30%E of Diamond Lake

More information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here