The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 120th Basic Telecommunications Class.



The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.



The 9-1-1 training program began in 1993 when the Oregon Legislative Assembly enacted legislation which requires that individuals who receive emergency calls for assistance from the public, meet professional standards for training and certification. There are approximately 950 men and women across the state who work in this profession in city, county, tribal, regional, and state public safety communications centers.



Basic Telecommunications #BT120 Graduation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, in Salem, Oregon. Telephone: 503-378-2100. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the graduation will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Telecommunications Class #BT 120 for a successful completion of their Basic Training.



Members of Basic Telecommunications Class #120:

Dispatcher Lorin Alexander

Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District

Dispatcher John Bustard

Umatilla Tribal Police Department

Dispatcher Alexis Bynon

W.C.C.C.A.

Dispatcher Alexander Doby

METCOM 9-1-1

Dispatcher Angela Drorbaugh

Yamhill Communications

Dispatcher Sarah Ferris

Tillamook County 911

Dispatcher Carsen Funkhouser

W.C.C.C.A.

Dispatcher Larissa Hackett

Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District

Dispatcher Kaylee Hamm

Willamette Valley Communications Center

Dispatcher Alexis Hayes

Corvallis Police Department

Dispatcher Roderick Hogan

W.C.C.C.A.

Dispatcher Melody Holmes

Frontier Regional 9-1-1

Dispatcher Iliya Kuzmenko

Willamette Valley Communications Center

Dispatcher Jessica Lundmark

W.C.C.C.A.

Dispatcher Jacob Olson

Yamhill Communications

Dispatcher Kylee Peck

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Dispatcher Erika Powell

Willamette Valley Communications Center

Dispatcher Annabelle Thompson

W.C.C.C.A.

Dispatcher Kimberly Whanger

Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District

Dispatcher Jennifer Zeman

W.C.C.C.A.

## Background Information on the BPSST and DPSST ##



The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.



DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.