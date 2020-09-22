Thanks first responders working to protect lives and homes, community partners working on recovery efforts

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today visited southern Oregon where she toured areas of fire damage and met with local officials, firefighters, evacuees and families impacted by the fires, and community partners helping with recovery efforts.

The Governor visited areas damaged by the Almeda Fire, received a fire briefing from the Incident Command Post, met with firefighters and law enforcement officers at Jackson County Fire District 5, met with Oregon National Guard members in the field, visited an evacuation site that has been set up at Home Depot, and met with local community partners representing health equity, schools, law enforcement, and social justice.

“Today I surveyed the devastation caused by the Almeda Fire. From seeing it firsthand and talking with evacuees, the losses in Medford, Ashland, Phoenix, and Talent are hard to comprehend. My priority is to secure the resources necessary to help rebuild an even stronger southern Oregon,” said Governor Brown.

The Governor was joined by Representative Pam Marsh, Adjutant General Michael Stencel, and Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps.

Photos and video from the Governor’s visit are available here.