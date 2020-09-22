Seattle – Thanks to improved air quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 10, officially lifted its ban on open burning on reservations of the Spokane Tribe and Yakama Nation in Washington, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, and in Oregon the Klamath Reservation and Burns-Paiute Indian Colony. These EPA open burning bans are lifted, effective immediately.

The ban on open burning remains in effect on the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon.

Burning restrictions may still be in effect by other agencies, so check with your local fire department, local air agency or appropriate tribal agency before burning. EPA thanks all reservation residents for their cooperation in protecting and maintaining healthy air quality.

For current burn ban status for reservations, contact EPA’s Federal Air Rules for Reservations (FARR) Hotline at 1-800-424-4372 or by email to R10_farrhotline@epa.gov.

Find more information about tribal reservation burn bans online at: https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa.

Check the local air quality conditions in your area at: https://www.airnow.gov/