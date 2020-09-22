BRATTAIN FIRE UPDATE

September 22, 2020 @ 9 AM

Yesterday:

Fire activity decreased even more yesterday, with containment lines holding well and only interior portions of the fire showing any activity. Mop up activities and line patrols remained a priority. The northwest corner, which is littered with heavy down and dead fuel loading, is still smoldering but is not a threat. The eastern side of the fire remained quiet, but patrols are keeping a close eye on the perimeter regardless. The noticeable increase in hazy conditions was caused by smoke from the California wildfires.

Today:

Active perimeter patrolling will remain a priority, and work will continue on contingency lines, hot spots and mopping up. Rehabilitation and repair planning will continue. Two graders will be maintaining roads that access the fire to allow safe access for fire equipment. Collaboration has begun between private landowners and agency land managers regarding future rehabilitation activities on private lands. Gusty winds out of the southwest are expected through Wednesday. However, higher dewpoints, cooler temps, and some clouds will help moderate any fire behavior. There may be visible fire activity in some of the interior unburned pockets of fuel. These areas are situated well inside the fire perimeter and should not pose any threat to any of the containment lines. The transition to a more localized incident management team will begin Wednesday evening.

Evacuations:

Area residents should sign up for Lake County Alerts, a mass notification system that provides residents with both emergency and non-emergency notifications.

Sign up at https://public.alertsense.com/SignUp/?regionid=1535

Only one evacuation remains.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has udpated the following evacuation notice:

Level 1 (Ready) –Highway 21 from Red House Lane (north of Paisley) north to Forest Road 29, also known as Government Harvey.

Forest Closure:

From Forest Road 29 southeast to Forest Road 3510 and the 28 Road east, all National Forest System lands and facilities are closed per Forest Closure Order 06-02-03-20-03. Forest Road 3315 is closed; the 28 Road is open.

Summary:

The Brattain fire started on September 7, 2020 and is currently burning on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Team is currently managing the fire but will soon transition to a smaller, more localized team. Firefighting crews continue to operate on a 24-hour schedule and are battling winds, extremely dry conditions and shortages of firefighting resources.

SIZE: 50,510 acres

CONTAINMENT: 55%

CAUSE: Human

PERSONNEL: 481

FIRE INFORMATION:

541-947-6243

2020.brattain@firenet.gov

INCIWEB:

inciweb.nwcg.gov

search “Brattain Fire”

Facebook:

facebook.com, search:

Fremont-Winema National Forest @R6FWNF

South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership @SCOFMPFIREINFO

LEVEL 1 EVACUATION

Highway 395 from Valley Falls east to Chandler State Park; Highway 31 from Summer Lake Store south to Red House Lane, all of Paisley to Valley Falls; Clover Flat Road from Hwy 31 (Beachler’s Corner) to Murphy Ranch

The Red Cross has closed the evacuation area at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

SAFETY:

Hwy 31 is open but anticipate heavy fire traffic. Avoid the area if possible.

Temporary Flight Restrictions are in effect. Avoid drone use and report drones to law enforcement.