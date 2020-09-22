KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing recieved a new training element to the base with the arrival of Tactial Air, Inc., a company who supplies adversary air aircraft for training purposes.

“The contract is for the next four years,” said Lt. Col. Richard Giampietri, the project officer for the adversary air contract.

In the past Kingsley Field has utilized temporary contracted adversary air services, but this permanent contract means the Tac Air jets, pilots and maintainers will call Klamath Falls home for the next four years.

Currently two F-5AT aircraft are calling the Kingsley Field ramp home, with two more expected to arrive when they begin flying what is commonly called “red air” or simulating an adversary on the field of battle for the 173rd FW student training mission.

“They are currently completing Local Area Orientation and qualification training for the contract team,” said Giampietri.

These aircraft significantly enhance training capability by freeing up F-15 cockpits for student pilot training, no longer needed to simulate the enemy.

“Tactical Air will fly their fleet of modernized and technically advanced F-5AT (Advanced Tiger) aircraft in support of Kingsley’s F-15C Eagle training,” says a TAC Air spokesperson. “For this contract, Tactical Air will support the Air Force’s only F-15C training squadron by providing an adversary force for student and instructor mission support.”