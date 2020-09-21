SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring 10 major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally (see table below for details). Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.

There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day. There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire nameAcres burned (est.)ContainmentLocation
Lionshead198,647       13%20 miles W of Warm Springs
Beachie Creek192,764       38%15 miles N of Detroit
Holiday Farm170,637       17%3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge
Riverside137,880       25%2 miles SE of Estacada
Archie Creek131,598       41%20 miles E of Glide
Brattain50,447       52%8 miles S of Paisley
Slater42,214 in Oregon       18%SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California)
S. Obenchain32,671       65%5 miles E of Eagle Point
Two Four Two14,473       77%W/NW of Chiloquin
Thielsen9,689       22%E of Diamond Lake

More information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here