WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) shared an update on veterans impacted by Oregon wildfires after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that they will extend debt relief for veterans impacted by natural disasters, including wildfires.



“Many veterans in my district have been adversely impacted by Oregon’s wildfires and we need to make sure they can focus on their safety and health right now, not on financial issues. I am pleased that Secretary Wilkie recognizes this need and has taken steps to give veterans with pending debts some leave way during these tragic times,” said Walden.



To request assistance for VA’s financial debt relief, veterans should call the VA Debt Management Center at 1-800-827-0648.



Oregonians devastated by wildfires should apply for relief at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.



For more information about disaster relief and wildfire, resources click here.



To learn more about Walden’s efforts to help veterans click here.