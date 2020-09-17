SALEM, Ore. – State and federal officials are encouraging Oregon residents affected by the wildfires and straight-line winds, which began on Sept. 7 and are continuing, to register for disaster assistance with FEMA as soon as possible.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program for survivors has been made available in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion counties.

Disaster assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

If you have phone or Internet access, you may register by:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app

Calling 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA) or TTY 1-800-462-7585 for people with speech and hearing disabilities. If you use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT, seven days a week.

Going to DisasterAssistance.gov or via web-enabled phone or tablet at m.fema.gov.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to homeowners, renters, and businesses. Call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.

Public assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities has been made available to 20 counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill counties). All areas statewide are eligible to apply for Hazard Mitigation assistance.