Recent wildfires have caused severe damage in portions of Lake county.

If you’ve suffered severe damage to permanent fences, you may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) administered by the Lake County Farm Service Agency (FSA)

For land to be eligible, the natural disaster must create new conservation problems that, if untreated, would:

be so costly to rehabilitate that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use

is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area

affect the productive capacity of the farmland

impair or endanger the land

If you qualify for ECP assistance, you may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75% of the eligible cost of restoration measures. Eligible socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers can receive up to 90% of the eligible cost of restoration. No one is eligible for more than $500,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence.

To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all the following are met:

an application for cost-share assistance has been filed

the local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area

the Agency responsible for technical assistance, has made a needs determination.

For more information about ECP, contact your Lake County USDA Service Center at (541) 947-2367 Ext 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov.