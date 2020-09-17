The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or people responsible for an arson fire that killed one person and injured two others. The Warm Springs Police Department responded to a fire in a home located at 1713 Foster Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. on May 17, 2020. When the officers arrived, they saw flames shooting 15 feet out the front living room window.

Officers entered the burning home, removed two victims, and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. Lamont Brown, age 77, died of his injuries following transport to a medical facility. The second adult victim removed from the residence suffered critical injuries. A third resident was able to exit the residence on her own but suffered serious burn injuries. A fourth person was able to escape through a ground-floor window and was uninjured.

Investigators with the Warm Springs Fire Department, the Jefferson County Fire Department, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire an arson. The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are jointly investigating this case.

As part of this publicity effort, the FBI has created a “Seeking Information” poster which is attached and can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/structure-fire—arson and a Facebook ad (attached).

Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 twenty-four hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-3272. Information may also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov