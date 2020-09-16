YREKA, CALIFORNIA—A new wildfire was detected September 14, 2020 in the Trinity Alps Wilderness about 6 miles southwest of Callahan, California. The Fox Fire was estimated at 10 acres in size when identified by aircraft yesterday–and is currently estimated to be 100 acres in size—due in large part to strong southwest winds. Both ground and air resources are currently working to contain the fire. Part of the ground and aircraft resources are from the Slater and Devil Fire.

The start of this wildfire is a prime example of the need to be extra careful about anything that can start a wildfire. Valuable resources are being diverted from the Slater Fire to help fight this new fire. Please remember the Klamath National Forest is closed temporarily due to extreme fire conditions. You can still drive through the Forest but you cannot get off the road.

Please be sure that safety chains between your tow vehicle and trailer are not dragging on the pavement and creating a shower of sparks. Check tire pressure, tire condition and wheel bearings to minimize the risk metal rims creating sparks. If you need to make an emergency stop and must pull off the road–be aware that hot catalytic converters can quickly ignite tall vegetation beneath your vehicle.