WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement applauding President Trump’s rapid approval of Oregon’s Major Disaster Declaration. This news comes just one day after Walden spoke with President Trump where he showed the President photos of the devastation in Oregon and urged him to quickly approve the state’s Major Disaster Declaration.

“On Monday, I spoke with President Trump and urged swift approval of Oregon’s Major Disaster Declaration and I am grateful for his quick response. This declaration will help make assistance available to both individuals devastated by the fire and our communities across the state as they recover and rebuild. The tragic wildfires in Oregon mean we all need to work together to help those who have lost so much. We will recover and rebuild and come back stronger – that is the Oregon way,” said Walden.

Yesterday, Walden also joined the Oregon Delegation in sending a letter to President Trump further urging the need to swiftly approve this Major Disaster Declaration. These funds will help individuals, the community, and the state recover and rebuild.

Individuals in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion Counties can register with FEMA the following ways:

Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov

Call the registration phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

For more information on individual assistance, click here.

For more information on public assistance, click here.

For more information on FEMA and additional wildfire resources, click here.