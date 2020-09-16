Latest evacuation information for the Brattain Fire outside Paisley from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:

Level 3

· Highway 31 from Summer Lake Store south to include all of Paisley – from Red House Lane (north of Paisley), continuing south on Highway 31 to Valley Falls/the junction with U.S. Hwy 395.

· All of Clover Flat Road from the intersection with Hwy 31 (Beachler’s Corner) south to Valley Falls.

· West of Highway 31 to Forest Road 28.

Level 2

· From Summer Lake Store north along Highway 31 to the top of Picture Rock Pass.

Level 1

· Abert Lake area southeast on 395, south on Highway 31 to Chandler State Park approximately 5 miles south of Valley Falls.

The Brattain Fire is active on both the north and south ends due to erratic winds. If you don’t need to be in the area, please leave now.

Highway 31 is open, but prepared for traffic congestions, delays and increased fire traffic. Please use caution driving in the area.

The Red Cross has an evacuation area at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview (1900 North 4th St.). There is fire information there as well.