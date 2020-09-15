KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the local count to 258.

This week’s count is 15.

“Eight of the 12 cases announced today are children, and each case was traced back to a known source,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “Their infections are in no way related to beginning the school year. They contracted coronavirus through family and social connections.”

Little said that the large spike in numbers does affect the school reopening metrics, but that this should be a reminder to remain vigilant in being proactive to prevent the spread of the virus.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 120 1 Female 138 1 Unknown — — Total 258 2