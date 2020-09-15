(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the Brattain Fire near Paisley, Oregon, in Lake County.

“The situation remains very dangerous in Paisley,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Wind continues to fuel these wildfires, with devastating consequences across the region. People’s homes, lives, land, and safety are at risk. If you’re in the evacuation zone, please stay vigilant. Pay close attention and listen to local calls to evacuate as needed — this can save your life, your family and the lives of our firefighters.”

In accordance with ORS 476.510 – 476.610, Governor Brown determined that a threat to a life, safety, and property exists due to fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to assist local resources battling the fire.