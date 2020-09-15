Sept. 14, 2020, Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech), is once again ranked highly within the U.S. News and World Report “Best Colleges” rankings, released today. The report lists Oregon Tech at No. 2 Top Public College in the West and No. 5 Best Western Regional Colleges- the top in Oregon on both lists. Oregon Tech is also featured as a Best Value School for being one of the western regional colleges with the least student debt.

“These rankings highlight our commitment to delivering outstanding returns on a family’s investment by providing the very best education,” said Dr. Nagi Naganathan, president of Oregon Tech. “This, in turn, translates to advanced career opportunities, financial well-being, and a high quality of life for our graduates and their families.”

U.S. News groups colleges into categories, with Oregon Tech listed within regional colleges in the west, a list which is comprised of the best of the baccalaureate colleges in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The overall university rankings, which have been published annually since 1983, are based on a number of criteria, including graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, social mobility, faculty resources, expert opinion, student excellence, financial resources and alumni giving. The publication places the heaviest weight on student outcomes, including analyzing schools’ success at retaining and graduating students within a six-year time range.

In the category of Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs in the nation, Oregon Tech stays steady at No. 46. The undergraduate engineering program rankings are based solely on peer assessment surveys. To appear on an undergraduate engineering survey, a school must have an undergraduate engineering program accredited by ABET.

Oregon Tech remains the only college in Oregon to make the Best Colleges for Veterans list. Featured at No. 3, this listing provides military veterans and active-duty service members with rankings among schools that are certified for the GI Bill® and participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program. Colleges must also have enrolled a minimum of 20 veterans and active service members for three consecutive years. Full 2021 U.S. News rankings can found at usnews.com/colleges.

In other recent rankings, Oregon Tech is ranked No. 24 overall for 2020 Bachelor’s Colleges in the United States by Washington Monthly magazine, a ranking based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service. Also, Oregon Tech is ranked No. 46 among Western schools in Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang For The Buck” category of how well a college helps non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.

The news also coincides with a new ranking out from Business Insider, which takes a look at return on investment at colleges and universities in the U.S. which also offer degrees online and places Oregon Tech alumni at #9 of the highest earning graduates in the nation. By finding median mid-career alumni salaries from Payscale and comparing those with the yearly tuition rates, the list is comprised of online colleges that offer the best median mid-career salaries for the lowest tuition fees.

“We believe our continued high ranking on these lists are a testament to the extraordinary breadth of educational opportunities available at Oregon Tech and a credit to our faculty, students and staff,” shared President Naganathan.

To view a full list of Oregon Tech accolades, please visit www.oit.edu/news/university-accolades-rankings.