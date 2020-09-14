Last night an infrared flight was able to capture the fires hot spots. Today crews will focus on extinguishing those as well as focusing on mop- ping up around the perimeter. “Everyday we’ll get a little deeper and a little deeper into the fire’s perimeter” states Operations Section Chief, John Pelliser.

Yesterday we did not get the wind event that forecasters predict- ed. But nonetheless crews are working hard to reinforce lines and secure areas with a lot of heat. Today’s forecast calls for a Red Flag Warning from noon to 9 pm today.

We will be holding our third Facebook live virtual community meeting tonight at 7 pm. Tune into our Facebook page for the latest up- dates. The public does not have to have a Facebook to watch the live event, use this link https://www.facebook.com/events/351351509239951

All evacuation levels remain the same. Current evacuation levels are shown to the right. We do not expect them to change until after the Red Flag Warnings expire and the predicted winds end.

Safety remains our top priority. This includes trying to prevent COVID-19 infections. Personnel are following the Center for Disease Con- trol guidelines. We continue to limit personal contact within fire camp and the community. The fire camp continues to be closed to the public and media.

Oregon Department of Forestry IMT 2 Bill Hunt, Incident Commander

Size: 14,584 Acres Containment: 12% Start Date: Sept. 7, 2020

7:00 p.m. Expected Containment Date: Sept. 25, 2020 Location: Northwest of Chilo-

quin, Oregon Cause: Unknown Est. Cost: $2.8 million Personnel: 505 Resources: 9 hand crews

37 Engines 17 Dozers 12 Water Tenders Aircraft: 4 Helicopters

Evacuations: Level 3: (Go)

Hwy 62 from mile post 100 to mile post 94

Hwy 422 North from U.S. 97 to Hwy 62

North of Collier State Park Logging Museum on Glendale Drive Level 2: (Get Set) None Level 1: (Get Ready)

Highway 62 from mile- post 94 to Sun Moun- tain Road Structures Threatened: 1,278 Structures Damaged: 70 Structures Destroyed: 35 Closures: Road Closures are in

place at: Modoc Point Road from Hwy 62 to milepost 1; Hwy 62 from milepost 94 to 100; and Hwy 422 North from Hwy 97 to Hwy 62