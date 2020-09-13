On September 12, 2020, at approximately 2:32 P.M., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Interstate 8 Motel in Lakeview for a reported 10-15 shots fired.

As the first arriving deputy awaited backup, a male subject exited a motel room with a handgun. The subject pointed the firearm at the deputy and refused commands to drop the weapon the deputy fired one round and the suspect went back into the room and closed the door.

Oregon State Police SWAT team responded to the scene. Upon entering the motel room an adult male was located deceased.

Oregon State Police Major Crimes Section and Oregon State Police Forensics Division responded to the scene to investigate.

As protocol the involved deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Any further information will be released by or with the permission of the Lake County District Attorney’s Office.