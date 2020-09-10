A second night of strong winds continued to fuel fires across Oregon and conditions are changing rapidly. The State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) is working with state agencies, counties and tribes to support a wide variety of needs. A state Joint Information Center (JIC) is established. Media can contact the JIC at fire.info@state.or.us or 503-373-7872.

An Oregon Wildfire Resource Website has been created to help Oregonians stay informed and safe: https://wildfire.oregon.gov/. For additional information, the media and public are encouraged to follow OEM social media platforms @OregonOEM and https://www.facebook.com/OMDOEM/.

“We are all in this together,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “If you’re somewhere safe, stay put. Stay informed, be ready, and know where to go and what to bring if you must evacuate.”

Evacuation status

Local evacuation information can be found on the OEM Wildfire dashboard. Information is ever-changing so continue to check back for updated content.

Check with your county office of emergency management to sign up for local emergency alerts.

Know your evacuation levels!

Level 1 – BE READY – Monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs and, in some cases, pets and livestock.

Level 2 – BE SET – Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. There is significant danger to your area. Be prepared to voluntarily relocate to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEPO as set up by the Red Cross, or move to family/friends outside of the affected area.

Level 3 – GO – Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent. Do not delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home.

The American Red Cross is operating several Temporary Evacuation Points (TEPs) where evacuees can go for information and assistance. Locations change with the need. As of 10 a.m. today, TEPs are located at:

Thurston High School, 333 58th St., Springfield, OR

Deschutes County Fairgrounds, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR

Clackamas Community College, 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City, OR

Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg, OR

Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St., NE, Salem, OR

Taft High School, 3780 Spyglass Ridge Dr., Lincoln City, OR

Letting loved ones know you are safe

The American Red Cross Safe and Well Website is a way for people affected by disaster to enter information regarding their welfare so family and friends can check their status. OEM encourages people affected by the current fires, whether or not they have evacuated, to register on the site. It is a helpful tool that can bring relief to people looking for loved ones during these fires, and help inform search efforts.

Donations

State partners, local communities and voluntary organizations are working to identify needs of Oregonians affected by the fires. At this time, the best way to support the communities is to provide financial donations to relief organizations actively responding to these disasters. For verified disaster relief organizations, please refer to Oregon Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (ORVOAD) at www.orvoad.org. Organizations include the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, and the Wildland Firefighters Fund. As needs for donations and volunteers are identified, they will be messaged out through the State JIC.

Transportation/Travel

Several roads are closed in affected fire areas. Check TripCheck for the latest information. If you do not need to travel, please stay off roadways to allow clear access for first responders and evacuees.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs

PGE implemented a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) due to hot, dry, and windy conditions for customers in fire-risk areas near Mt. Hood. This is a proactive safety outage to help protect people, property and the environment in the face of extreme fire danger conditions and high winds forecast in the area. For information about PSPSs, including a map of the affected area, go to PortlandGeneral.com/wildfire or call 503-228-6322 or 800-542-8818. Real-time information about unplanned outages can be found at PortlandGeneral.com/Outage.

Smoke

Smoke levels are currently fluctuating between unhealthy for sensitive groups and hazardous in areas closest to fires. Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Young children, adults over 65, pregnant women and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are most at risk. Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. Additional information on wildfire smoke can be found on the Oregon Smoke Blog.

State Park and State Forest Closures

State parks that are closed until further notice include Silver Falls, Detroit Lake, North Santiam and Collier (north of Klamath Falls). No entry for any purpose is permitted.

Due to the current extreme fire conditions that are endangering life, forest resources and property, as well as very limited fire and emergency response resources The Tillamook, Clatsop and Santiam state forests are closed to all public entry and use effective immediately, as are scattered state forestlands in Polk, Lincoln and Benton counties. Anyone currently in these areas needs to leave right away.

The Santiam State Forest is closed until further notice. Other closures will last until at least Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11 p.m.

COVID-19

Amid wildfire, smoke and erratic weather, the COVID-19 pandemic is still rampant. Face coverings are required in all parts of the state and Oregonians are reminded to maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

This update contains information from other state agency reports.