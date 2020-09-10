HAPPY CAMP, CALIFORNIA—On September 9, 2020, during the evening hours, the Slater Fire started near Slater Butte Fire Lookout on the Klamath National Forest. The wind driven wildfire has grown to an estimated 30,000 plus acres. An estimated 150 homes were lost in the Happy Camp, California area. An evacuation order was issued for the town of Happy Camp and surrounding communities, as well as various roads along Highway 96 between Clear Creek and the O’Neil Creek Campground. Currently Highway 96 is closed from Fort Goff on the northeast side of Happy Camp to Clear Creek on the southwest side. Evacuation Orders and Warnings are currently in effect for the area.