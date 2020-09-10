On September 8, 2020, amid emergency fire evacuations in the town of Happy Camp, Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Lower Airport Road for a shooting. The investigation revealed that a dispute had occurred between two male subjects over a reckless driving accusation. One male subject received a minor injury to his arm as result of the shooting. A handgun, holster, and ammunition were seized as evidence. The other involved male subject, identified as James Ryan Tivis, 36 of Happy Camp, was arrested for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition. Tivis was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail on the three felony charges.

