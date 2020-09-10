KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the local count to 240. This week’s count is four.
Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.
To protect yourself:
- Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
- Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
|Sex
|Cases
|Deaths
|Male
|114
|1
|Female
|126
|1
|Unknown
|—
|—
|Total
|240
|2
|Age group
|Cases
|Ever hospitalized
|Deaths
|0-14
|21
|—
|—
|15-19
|11
|—
|—
|20-29
|37
|1
|—
|30-39
|45
|2
|—
|40-49
|43
|4
|—
|50-59
|43
|3
|—
|60-69
|28
|3
|1
|70-79
|9
|3
|1
|80 and over
|3
|—
|—
|Not available
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|240
|16
|2