PAISLEY, OR – The Brattain Fire, burning on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, is approximately 2,000 acres this afternoon with no containment.

The fire was discovered late Monday night and was determined to be human caused.

High winds resulted in the spread of the fire yesterday west-southwest from Brattain Butte towards the Chewaucan River and Coffeepot Flat. The fire has continued to move rapidly today over dry fuels.

The fire crossed the Chewaucan River and Forest Road 33 this afternoon.

The Brattain Fire is located near Morgan Butte, approximately 10 miles south of Paisley. It is burning in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of Ponderosa pine.

There are multiple resources on the fire, including six engines, one helicopter, one dozer and nine single-engine air tankers.

A local South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) Type 3 Incident Command Team will be transitioning and taking command of the fire tomorrow.

Smoke from the fire is highly visible in the surrounding area.

Campgrounds along Forest Road 33 near the Chewaucan River were evacuated yesterday.

There is an emergency fire closure for the area on the National Forest System land east of Forest Road 29 and Forest Road 3315, also known as the High Road, to the Forest Border.

Both Forest Roads 29 and 3315 remain open. However, Forest Road 33 is now closed from the Forest Border near Paisley to the junction with Forest Road 28. Also closed are Forest Roads 3510-018 off Clover Flat Road and the 3510 Road between the Forest Boundary and Forest Road 33.

Within the closure area are Marster Spring Campground, Chewaucan Crossing Campground, Jones Crossing Forest Camp, Moss Meadow Horse Camp, Moss Pass Trailhead and Campground, Hanan/Coffeepot Trailhead and the Fremont National Recreation Trail. These recreation sites are all closed due to the emergency fire closure.

The closure order is formally referenced as 06-02-03-20-02. It went into effect this evening and is in effect until conditions allow or December 1, 2020, whichever occurs first. There will be public notification when the closure order is lifted.

Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.

Forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area and related roads while suppression activities continue. Anyone driving in the area should watch for increased traffic and vehicles associated with wildland firefighting.

They are also reminded that we are still in fire season, public use restrictions are in effect and there is a need for continued caution and vigilance with anything that can throw a spark and start a wildfire. This includes campfires, motor vehicle use, chainsaws and smoking.

For more information, visit the SCOFMP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO or Inciweb at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov.