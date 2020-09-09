CHILOQUIN, OR – The Two Four Two Fire continued to burn on the Chiloquin Ranger District and the surrounding area.

An Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Type 2 Incident Management Team assumed command of the incident this morning. The incident is a unified command with ODF and the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is estimated to be approximately 10,000 acres with 5 percent containment. The cause is under investigation.

The Two Four Two Fire is burning in dried grass, brush and timber with extreme fire behavior. Growth yesterday was wind-driven, with movement in all directions. Multiple structures are threatened. Fire managers are still assessing structures that may have been lost.

A new fire information line has been established at 541-846-8174. Fire information can also be reached at twofourtwofire.information@gmail.com.

There is a public meeting scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. through Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO. The page is public and the meeting can be viewed even if you don’t have a Facebook account. Questions can be submitted in advance of the event through the SCOFMP Facebook account or by contacting Fire Information through the provided phone number and email.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office asks area residents to please use texting and social media to update family members on their status. Communication lines are being bogged down due to increased cellphone traffic, resulting in challenges for calls to be connected.

U.S. Highway 97 is now open, one-lane with a pilot car between Oregon State Highway 62 south of Chiloquin north to the intersection with Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook.

All other road closures and evacuation orders remain in place.

Oregon State Highway 422 North is closed between Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 62. Highway 62 is closed from the junction with Highway 97 north to the State Fish Hatchery. The Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation are handling highway road closures.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments have conducted evacuations in the area since Monday night.

Level 3 Evacuation – Collier State Park; residents west of the State Park; Woodland Park; Oregon Shores 1, north of Maidu Road; residents in the area north of the Road 422 and Highway 62 junction east of the Wood River, south of Crooked Creek between Wood River and the State Fish Hatchery; west of Highway 97 near mile post 243, residents near Spring Creek.

Level 2 Evacuation – south of Maidu Road, west of Highway 62, including Oregon Shores 2. Residents should be prepared if there is a need for immediate evacuation.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at Kla-Mo-Ya south of Chiloquin. Evacuees or those with questions are advised to not call 911 unless it is an emergency, but instead go to Kla-Mo-Ya in person. The Klamath County Fairgrounds are also available for evacuees with trailers or animals. RV hook-ups and animal holding facilities are available.

There are currently 19 engines, four handcrews, eight dozers, four water-tenders and multiple air resources including two lead planes, 11 single-engine airtankers, and three helicopters assigned to the fire. More resources are being ordered. Because of heat and smoke, the use of air resources has been limited.

When air resources are available, Klamath Lake is being used to scoop water. Boaters are advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid areas where aircraft is operating over the water. Williamson River and Spring Creek are also being used for dip sites.

The Two Four Two Fire was discovered Monday near Williamson River Campground on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Chiloquin Ranger District.

For more information, visit the SCOFMP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO or Inciweb at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov.