The Two Four Two Fire was discovered on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest the evening of September 7.

The fire was wind-driven and has quickly grown in size, moving south-southwest towards the Chiloquin area.

Evacuation orders – current as of Sept. 8, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Level 3: GO

– Collier State Park, and residences west of the State Park

– Woodland Park neighborhood

– Oregon Shores 1 neighborhood (west of OR-62, north of Maidu Rd.)

– NEW! The area north of junction of Road 422 and OR-62, east of the Wood River, south of Crooked Creek between Wood River and the State Fish Hatchery. Residences, if not already evacuated, should evacuate now.

– NEW! On the north end of the fire, west of U.S. 97 near mile post 243, there is active fire north of Spring Creek. Residents in this area near Spring Creek should evacuate.

LEVEL 2: (Get Set)

– Oregon Shores 2 (west of OR-62, south of Maidu Road). Residents should be prepared if there is a need for immediate evacuation.

LEVEL 1: (Get Ready)

– Neighborhoods east of U.S. 97 that are west of other closures or evacuation areas.

EVACUATION CENTERS

– The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at Kla-Mo-Ya south of Chiloquin. There is not a phone number set up for the evacuation center yet. Evacuees or those with questions are advised to not call 911 unless it is an emergency, but instead go to Kla-Mo-Ya in person.

– The Klamath County Fairgrounds are also available for evacuees with trailers or animals. RV hook-ups and animal holding facilities are available.

Road Closures – current as of Sept. 8, 2020 at 6 p.m.

The Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation are managing highway road closures.

– U.S. Highway 97 remains closed between Oregon State Highway 62 south of Chiloquin, to north of the intersection with Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook.

– Oregon State Highway 422 North is closed between Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 62. Highway 62 is closed from the junction with Highway 97 north to the State Fish Hatchery.

Looking ahead:

In the next 12 hours the potential is extremely high for spread, continued evacuations and loss of structures, expect fire to continue to grow to the NW and SW

In the next 24 hours the potential is extremely high for spread, continued evacuations and loss of structures, expect fire to continue to grow to the NW and SW. Type 2 Team will be in place, actively fighting fire should have a good footprint

In the next 48 hours the potential is extremely high for spread, continued evacuations and loss of structures, expect fire to continue to grow to the NW and SW. Shift in weather pattern expected should help with slowing the rate of spread.

In the next 72 hours the potential should be mod-high for spread, continued evacuations and loss of structures, expect fire to continue to grow to the NW and SW.

Anticipated after 72 hours: Actively engaged decreasing fire behavior predicted