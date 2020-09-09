Heavy smoke from fires up and down the West Coast is creating hazardous driving conditions in Oregon.

For those who aren’t evacuating, the safest option is to stay off the roads in smoky and low visibility conditions. High winds and wildfires also create other hazards including downed limbs and power lines. Remember to check conditions if you must head out.

A number of roads are closed throughout the state and the situation is rapidly evolving. Go to Tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1 for real time road conditions.

In the middle of these dangerously smoky road conditions, a number of DMV offices are closed throughout the state due to wildfires or power outages. Closures are posted on webpages for DMV field offices. In the event of a closure, DMV will contact customers with appointments.

We may see additional smoky conditions in the weeks ahead. Remember to avoid driving in these conditions if at all possible. If you must drive, be alert, don’t drive distracted and remember you play a big part to help avoiding wildfires.

If you are driving and encounter heavy smoke here are some steps you can take to help stay safe.