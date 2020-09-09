PAISLEY, OR – The Brattain Fire is currently burning on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

The fire was discovered late monday night. It is one of three wildfires sparked on Monday during the fire weather event. The other two fires included a small fire off U.S. Highway 97 that was suppressed quickly and the Two Four Two Fire that is currently burning in the Chiloquin area. All three fires are currently under investigation.

The Brattain Fire is located near Morgan Butte, approximately 10 miles south of Paisley. It is currently estimated to be 300 acres with no containment.

The fire is moving from Brattain Butte west-southwest towards the Chewaucan River and Coffeepot Flat. There is spotting 100 to 200 yards ahead of the fire due to strong winds.

It is burning in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of Ponderosa pine.

High winds have presented a challenge today, with aircraft needing to shutdown due to winds. The Red Flag Warning currently in effect over the area for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity expires at midnight tonight.

There are multiple resources on the fire, including five engines, one helitack and one dozer.

Other resources have been ordered for the fire. However, due to increased fire activity in the Pacific Northwest, California, and other parts of the country there is a general shortage of resources and it is less likely that the orders for the Brattain Fire will be filled.

Local and regional resources currently assigned to the fire are working with area fire managers to leverage the skillset and resources available to effectively fight the fire.

Area residents and visitors are advised to use caution in the area, especially with increased fire traffic around Coffeepot Flat off Forest Road 33.

They are also reminded that we are still in fire season, public use restrictions are in effect and there is a need for continued caution and vigilance with anything that can throw a spark and start a wildfire. This includes campfires, motor vehicle use, chainsaws and smoking.

For more information, visit the SCOFMP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO or Inciweb at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov.