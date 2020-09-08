CHILOQUIN, OR – The Two Four Two Fire is continuing to burn on the Chiloquin Ranger District and the surrounding area.

The fire is estimated to be approximately 6,000 acres with no containment. The cause is under investigation.

The Two Four Two Fire is burning in dried grass, brush and timber.

It’s growth yesterday was wind-driven, and similar conditions are expected today due to a Red Flag Warning in effect until midnight for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. Today the fire continues to move in all directions. Multiple structures are threatened. Fire managers are still assessing structures that may have been lost.

U.S. Highway 97 remains closed between Oregon State Highway 62 south of Chiloquin north to the intersection with Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook. Oregon State Highway 422 North is closed between Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 62. Highway 62 is closed from the junction with Highway 97 north to the State Fish Hatchery. The Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation are handling highway road closures.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments have been conducting evacuations in the area since last night. This included Collier State Park and residents west of the State Park, as well as residents of Woodland Park remain in a Level 3 Evacuation.

A Level 3 Evacuation for Oregon Shores 1, north of Maidu Road, was issued this morning and most residents have evacuated. There is a new Level 3 Evacuation for residents in the area north of the Road 422 and Highway 62 junction east of the Wood River, south of Crooked Creek between Wood River and the State Fish Hatchery. Residences, if not already evacuated should evacuate now.

On the north end of the fire, west of Highway 97 near mile post 243, there is active fire north of Spring Creek. Residents in this area near Spring Creek should evacuate.

The area south of Maidu Road, west of Highway 62, including Oregon Shores 2, is currently under a Level 2 Evacuation. This means residents should be prepared if there is a need for immediate evacuation.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at Kla-Mo-Ya south of Chiloquin. There is not a number set up for the evacuation center yet. Evacuees or those with questions are advised to not call 911 unless it is an emergency, but instead go to Kla-Mo-Ya in person. The Klamath County Fairgrounds are also available for evacuees with trailers or animals. RV hook-ups and animal holding facilities are available.

There are currently 24 engines, two handcrews, five dozers and multiple air resources including one lead plane, three single-engine airtankers, two scooper aircraft, one large helicopter and two Type 2 helicopters on the fire today. More resources are being ordered. Because of heat and smoke, the use of air resources has been limited.

When air resources are available, Klamath Lake is being used to scoop water. Boaters are advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid areas where aircraft is operating over the water. Williamson River and Spring Creek are also being used for dip sites.

An Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Incident Management Team will begin transitioning onto the fire this evening and is expected to assume command of the incident tomorrow morning. The incident will be a unified command with ODF and the U.S. Forest Service.

Currently the local South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) Type 3 Team is managing the fire.

The Red Flag Warning in effect today for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity expires at midnight tonight.

The Two Four Two Fire was discovered yesterday near Williamson River Campground on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Chiloquin Ranger District.

For more information, visit the SCOFMP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO or Inciweb at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov.