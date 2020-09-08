(Salem, OR) — At 6:35 p.m., Governor Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the Alameda Fire in Jackson County, near the communities of Talent, Phoenix, and Medford. At the time of the declaration, homes and structures in the area were under level 3 mandatory evacuation orders.

“This situation is very dangerous,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Wind continues to fuel these wildfires, with devastating consequences across Oregon. People’s homes, lives and land are at risk. If you are in an evacuation area, please pay close attention and listen to local calls to evacuate as needed — this can save your life, your family and the lives of our firefighters.”

In accordance with ORS 476.510 – 476.610, Governor Brown determined that a threat to a life, safety, and property exists due to fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to assist local resources battling the fire.