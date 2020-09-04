KCC is hosting a two-day information and registration event next week. During the event, new and returning students can drop in either day to receive information about fall term, course registration, financial aid, career services, and on-campus student resources. Attendees can also receive help with registering for courses.

Student-led tours will be available upon request and social distancing standards will be upheld throughout the event. Students who enroll at the event will receive a KCC gift package, along with individually packaged refreshments and snacks, and other KCC swag.

“This event is an excellent opportunity for recent high school graduates and current high school students interested in earning college credit, or for anyone interested in continuing or beginning their education,” said Bill Jennings, interim vice president of Student Services at KCC.

KCC’s fall term starts Sept. 28. Fall term course delivery will include online and in-person classes. In-person classes will be limited in size to ensure proper physical distancing. Students who plan to take in-person fall term courses are encouraged to register early.