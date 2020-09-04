(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability today to discuss Oregon’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the ongoing protests in Portland, and Labor Day weekend health and safety, including preventing human-caused wildfires. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority. The press availability will be today, September 4, at 11:00 a.m.

