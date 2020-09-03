“Last year from April 1 st to June 10 th Klamath Falls City Schools food services prepared and

distributed over 136,000 meals to our students,” shares Brandon Sheppard, Food Services

Director.

This year we are preparing to serve even more. Starting Wednesday September 9 th families

can pick-up meals for each of their students for the week at the school they are attending.

Meals will include breakfast and lunch for each day a student has classes. Meal pick-up times

at the schools are from 11:00am-1:00pm. Always on Wednesdays.

OR “If you are an eligible bus rider transportation will be calling families who have said yes

on the survey to receive the meals at their bus stops. We will give the families the stop times

and locations, “ states Chrys Dawes, Transportation Supervisor. Most stop times will be

between 11:00 am and 12:15 pm on Wednesday's. We will be making these calls starting on

Friday September 4th.

We thank those families who have completed the KFCS meal preference survey. IF you have

not completed one, we ask that you do so at: https://form.jotform.com/202335239072146

this will help us accurately prepare the number of meals we need for your children for the

week.

“We want to especially thank Sherm’s Thundbird Market for their continued support and

this year we add a thanks to the Walmart Supercenter. Their contribution of bags for the

packaging of meals is very much appreciated,” expresses Sheppard.