Yreka, California—A road paving project for FS 70 (46N10) on the Goosenest Ranger District, Klamath National Forest, is scheduled from August 31 to September 18, 2020. The project is approximately two miles long and is located between Burnt Camp and Shasta Meadows. From September 1 to 11 the road will be partially closed from 7am to 7pm. Travelers should plan on delays of up to two hours. An optional detour is available from Little Shasta Meadows to Lodgepole Station (approximately one hour travel time). From September 14 to 18 the road will be restricted to one way traffic with flaggers at both ends. Travelers should plan on delays of up to 15 minutes.