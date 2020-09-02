PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 468, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 140 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 27,075.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (4), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Jackson (14), Josephine (3), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (8), Marion (19), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (16) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 466th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Aug. 29. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 467th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 29 at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 468th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 31 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Morrow County COVID 19 workplace outbreak

An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Port of Morrow Cold Storage in Morrow County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Aug. 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

COVID-19 daily cases continue to decline

During the week of Monday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 30, OHA recorded 1,558 new cases of COVID-19 infection. This is down 8.6% from last week’s tally of 1,704 and Oregon’s lowest weekly total since the end of June.

The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 4.4 percent, the lowest in two months. Thirty-nine Oregonians were reported to have died, up from 32 last week. The 26,713 cases reported in Oregon as of Aug. 30 equates to about to 631 cases per 100,000 persons. Also, as of Aug. 30, 459 Oregonians have died with COVID-19, a mortality rate of 11 deaths per 100,000 Oregonians.

The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20–29-year-olds, with rates decreasing in subsequent decades of life. Through April 18, 51 percent of reported cases had been among persons 50 or older and 48 percent of the deaths have involved persons 80 or older.

