In the early morning hours on August 28, 2020, a Dunsmuir resident called 911 to report that an unknown female was looking in the front windows of his residence and then entered

uninvited through the front door. The female told the reporting party that she needed a car and wanted the keys to the car parked out front. The reporting party told her to leave, but the female first looked around in the residence for the car keys before leaving without the keys.

Deputies began investigating and developed a possible suspect from information gathered

from the reporting party and family members. Information regarding the identity of the alleged burglary suspect was relayed to the area patrol deputies. The following day, an alert Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect, identified as Mikyna Odom, 28 of Dunsmuir, seated in a vehicle at a business in Mt. Shasta. Odom was arrested and booked into the Siskiyou County Jail on burglary charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar incidents is urged to contact the

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.