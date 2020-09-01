The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services’ Division of Financial Regulation extended its emergency order for health insurance.

The health insurance order has been extended until Sept. 30, 2020. The order requires health insurance companies to do the following for their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Provide at least a 60-day grace period to pay any past-due premiums

Pay claims for any covered services during the first 30 days of the grace period

Extend all deadlines for reporting claims and other communications, and provide members with communication options that meet physical distancing standards

The order is in effect through Sept. 30, 2020, and can be extended in 30-day increments during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the complete health insurance order

Read the extension to the emergency order

All of the division’s emergency order extensions can be found on the its COVID-19 regulated businesses page.

Consumers can visit the division’s COVID-19 consumer page for more information about the emergency orders and additional insurance and financial services topics.