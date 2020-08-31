PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 459, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 162 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 26,713. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (14), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (36), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), and Washington (25).

Oregon’s 459th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 26 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Labor Day Reminder

With Labor Day weekend coming up, OHA reminds Oregonians that the safest way to celebrate is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home as much as possible, and to follow face covering guidance if outside the home.

Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases. With cases falling, it’s more important than ever for Oregonians to modify or cancel holiday weekend gatherings and celebrate in safe ways so our state can continue to make progress against COVID-19.

