NEW STUDENT REGISTRATION

If your student has not been previously enrolled in our district

please complete the Quick Registration form that corresponds

to your student’s school/grade

Elementary Registration Form (K-5)

Middle School Registration Form (6-8)

High School Registration Form (9-12)

Following receipt of your completed Quick Registration form, you will receive

an email with a username and password to the district’s Tyler SIS

online program. Once you receive that information log-in to the

Tyler SIS Parent Portal and complete the additional registration forms.

RETURNING STUDENT REGISTRATION

Students who are returning again to the district this year will

update their student’s registration materials by logging-in to their

Tyler SIS Parent Portal with the username and password they

have used previously. If your username or password has been

forgotten, please contact the school where your child attends.

Conger Elementary – 541-883-4772

Mills Elementary – 541-883-4754

Pelican Elementary – 541-883-4765

Roosevelt Elementary – 541-883-4750

Ponderosa Middle School – 541-883-4740

Klamath Union High School – 883-4710