NEW STUDENT REGISTRATION
If your student has not been previously enrolled in our district
please complete the Quick Registration form that corresponds
to your student’s school/grade
Elementary Registration Form (K-5)
Middle School Registration Form (6-8)
High School Registration Form (9-12)
Following receipt of your completed Quick Registration form, you will receive
an email with a username and password to the district’s Tyler SIS
online program. Once you receive that information log-in to the
Tyler SIS Parent Portal and complete the additional registration forms.
RETURNING STUDENT REGISTRATION
Students who are returning again to the district this year will
update their student’s registration materials by logging-in to their
Tyler SIS Parent Portal with the username and password they
have used previously. If your username or password has been
forgotten, please contact the school where your child attends.
Conger Elementary – 541-883-4772
Mills Elementary – 541-883-4754
Pelican Elementary – 541-883-4765
Roosevelt Elementary – 541-883-4750
Ponderosa Middle School – 541-883-4740
Klamath Union High School – 883-4710