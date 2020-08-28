LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Today the Crane Fire remains 2,993 acres and is now 90 percent contained. Estimated full containment is currently August 31.

The fire was transitioned at 6 a.m. from Pacific Northwest Team 12 to the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District. The current organization is a local Type 4 Incident Management Team with Incident Commander Cody Blair.

While firefighting resources are being rapidly released today, there will still be firefighters working on the Crane Fire over the coming weeks. This includes achieving full containment, working on mop-up activities, resource repair work and patrolling the fire.

Area residents and visitors should watch for fire traffic in the area and be prepared to slow down on Forest roads around the fire area.

Even when the fire is contained, there will likely be localized smoke visible from internal pockets of burning fuels over the next several weeks.

The Crane Fire Emergency Closure Order Number 06-02-02-20-02 remains in effect until conditions allow or December 1, 2020, whichever occurs first. There will be public notification when it is lifted.

This is the final Crane Fire update unless there is a significant change in conditions.

Fire information is available on Inciweb at www.inciweb.gov/incident/6985.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.