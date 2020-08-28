Conger Elementary, 1700 California Ave.
Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone: 541.883.4772
Email: goldend@kfalls.k12.or.us
Tuesday, September 1st
2:00pm-7:00pm
Wednesday, September 2nd
8:00am-12:00pm and 3:00pm-7:00pm
Mills Elementary, 520 East Main St.
Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4754
Email: ramerizl@kfals.k12.or.us
Wednesday, September 2 nd
9:00am-12:00pm
5:30pm-7: 30pm
Thursday, September 3 rd
9:00am-12:00pm
5:30pm-7: 30pm
Pelican Elementary 501 McLean St.
Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4765
Email: andersond@kfalls.k12.or.us
Tuesday, September 1st
2:00pm-7:00pm
Wednesday, September 2nd
8:00am-12:00pm and 3:00pm-7:00pm
Thursday, September 3rd
8am-12pm and 3:00pm-7:00pm
Roosevelt Elementary 1125 North Eldorado St
Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4750
Email: fernsr@kfalls.k12.or.us
Wednesday, September 2 nd
1:00pm-7:00pm
Thursday, September 3 rd
1:00pm-7:00pm
Ponderosa Middle School, 2554 Main St
Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4740
Email: syrnykk@kfalls.k12.or.us or dixl@kfalls.k12.or.us
Tuesday, September 1st
8:00am -6:00pm.
Wednesday, September 2nd
9:00am- 4:00pm
Klamath Union High School,1300 Monclaire St
Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541lamath Union
Email: reinhardc@kfalls.k12.or.us
Wednesday, September 2nd
8:00am-6:00pm
Thursday, September 3rd
9:00am-4:00pm
Friday September 4th
8:00am-1:00pm
Basic information
Chromebooks will only be checked out to students at the school they attend.
If you have students at a different school you must go to that school to pick-up
devices.
Registration MUST is completed to be eligible to check out a chromebook
Every student can check out a chromebook.
If the student does not have Internet access at home, a mobile hotspot may also be
checked out. Typically this would be one hotspot per/family.
What do I need to do?
Make sure that you have completed registration for each student(s).
Arrive during one of the times listed above. Each school’s pick up site may be
different if you have questions please contact the school.
You will be given a Mobile Devise Checkout Agreement with an Option to purchase
or waive insurance. Insurance payment is due at the time you checkout your mobile
devices.