Conger Elementary, 1700 California Ave.

Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone: 541.883.4772

Email: goldend@kfalls.k12.or.us

Tuesday, September 1st

2:00pm-7:00pm

Wednesday, September 2nd

8:00am-12:00pm and 3:00pm-7:00pm

Mills Elementary, 520 East Main St.

Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4754

Email: ramerizl@kfals.k12.or.us

Wednesday, September 2 nd

9:00am-12:00pm

5:30pm-7: 30pm

Thursday, September 3 rd

9:00am-12:00pm

5:30pm-7: 30pm

Pelican Elementary 501 McLean St.

Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4765

Email: andersond@kfalls.k12.or.us

Tuesday, September 1st

2:00pm-7:00pm

Wednesday, September 2nd

8:00am-12:00pm and 3:00pm-7:00pm

Thursday, September 3rd

8am-12pm and 3:00pm-7:00pm

Roosevelt Elementary 1125 North Eldorado St

Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4750

Email: fernsr@kfalls.k12.or.us

Wednesday, September 2 nd

1:00pm-7:00pm

Thursday, September 3 rd

1:00pm-7:00pm

Ponderosa Middle School, 2554 Main St

Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541-883-4740

Email: syrnykk@kfalls.k12.or.us or dixl@kfalls.k12.or.us

Tuesday, September 1st

8:00am -6:00pm.

Wednesday, September 2nd

9:00am- 4:00pm

Klamath Union High School,1300 Monclaire St

Contact for more information: Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm Phone541lamath Union

Email: reinhardc@kfalls.k12.or.us

Wednesday, September 2nd

8:00am-6:00pm

Thursday, September 3rd

9:00am-4:00pm

Friday September 4th

8:00am-1:00pm

Basic information

Chromebooks will only be checked out to students at the school they attend.

If you have students at a different school you must go to that school to pick-up

devices.

Registration MUST is completed to be eligible to check out a chromebook

Every student can check out a chromebook.

If the student does not have Internet access at home, a mobile hotspot may also be

checked out. Typically this would be one hotspot per/family.

What do I need to do?

Make sure that you have completed registration for each student(s).

Arrive during one of the times listed above. Each school’s pick up site may be

different if you have questions please contact the school.

You will be given a Mobile Devise Checkout Agreement with an Option to purchase

or waive insurance. Insurance payment is due at the time you checkout your mobile

devices.