Seasonable weather conditions continue to aid firefighters in their efforts towards containment. More than 15,600 firefighters today are battling over two dozen major fires and lightning complexes across California. In the past 24-hours there were over two dozen lightning strikes in Northern California. Firefighters continue to monitor for additional lightning strike wildfires. Firefighters have increased containment at a faster rate than before as weather conditions have returned to a more predictable seasonal nature. More states continue to send fire resources, with 96 out of state fire engines assigned to fires today.

Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 700 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.35 million acres. The significant acreage burned makes the fires collectively larger than the State of Delaware. In this siege, there have been 7 reported fatalities and nearly 1,890 structures destroyed.

A strong marine layer has returned, and continues to extend further inland which has helped raise relative humidity and lower temperatures in some areas. Gusty winds can accompany the marine layer however, challenging firefighting efforts. There was good humidity and temperature recovery overnight which reduces fire behavior. Warmer conditions are expected over the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the upper portion of northern California and the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range. The rest of California will experience a return to a warm and dry weather pattern.

Californians need to take steps to prevent sparking a wildfire. To learn more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

Fires of Interest:

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

LNU Lightning Complex Fire, Napa County (more info…)

Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Solano, and Yolo Counties

State DPA, SRA, Napa County

*368,868 acres, 33% contained

*Hennessey (merged fires) 311,222 acres, 33% contained

*Wallbridge 55,353 acres, 19% contained

*Meyers 2,360 acres, 97% contained

*1,080 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT-2 in command

SCU Lightning Complex Fire, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties (more info…)

Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties

*368,671 acres, 35% contained

*20 fires in the complex, several have merged together

*Canyon/Reservoir (merged) 365,567 acres 35% contained

*Deer 3,104 acres 100% contained

*Evacuations and road closures in place

*20 structures destroyed

* CAL FIRE IMT-6 in command

CZU August Lightning Fire, San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties (more info…)

San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties

*81,333 acres, 21% contained

*Warnell Fire has now merged into CZU Lightning

*Evacuations in place

*646 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE IMT-3 is in command

BTU/TGU Lightning Complex Fire, Butte and Glenn Counties (more info…)

Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

*55,309 acres, 30% contained

*Elkhorn 36,500 acres, 30% contained

*Ivory/Doe 15,900 acres, 60% contained

*Potters (5-4) 927 acres, 96% contained

*CAL FIRE IMT-4 in command

River Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

East of Salinas

*48,732 acres, 58% contained

*12 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT-1 in command

Carmel Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

South of Carmel

*6,767 acres, 60% contained

*73 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT 1 Team in command

Moc Fire, Tuolumne County (more…)

Moccasin

*2,800 acres, 80% contained

Jones Fire, Nevada County (more info…)

Northwest of Nevada City

*705 acres, 85% contained

*21 residential structures destroyed

**Unified Command Fires**

Lake Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Southwest of Lake Hughes

* 31,089 acres, 70% contained

*Continued structure threat

*Unified Command USFS and Los Angeles County Fire

*CA IMT Team 5 is in command

**Federal Incidents**

August Complex, Tehama County (more…)

Grindstone Canyon, Elk Creek

*200,465 acres 17% contained

*Includes the Hull Fire and Doe Fire

Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

Ventana Wilderness – Los Padres National Forest

* 21,861 acres, 15% contained

Ranch 2 Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

San Gabriel Canyon

*4,237 acres, 96% contained

*Road closures in place

*Federal Type 2 in command

Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Cherry Valley

*33,424 acres, 95% contained

North Complex Fire, Plumas County (more info…)

Southwest of Susanville – Plumas National Forest

* 54,993 acres, 21% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Includes the Sheep and Claremont Fire

*CA IMT Team 1 is in command

Loyalton, Vegetation Fire, Sierra County (more info…)

East of Loyalton – Tahoe National Forest

*47,029 acres, 93% contained

Red Salmon Complex – Shasta-Trinity National Forest (more info…)

Northeast of Willow Creek, CA

*21,584 acres, 42% contained

SQF Complex, Tulare County (more…)

East of Giant Sequoia National Monument/ Golden Trout Wilderness

*20,979 acres, 0% contained

*Castle and Shotgun Fires merged into this complex

W-5 Cold Springs, Lassen County (more…)

East of Madeline.

*69,200 acres, 36% containment

Dome, San Bernardino County (more…)

Mojave National Preserve

*43,273 acres, 95% contained

Beach, Inyo County (more…)

Inyo National Forest

*3,780 acres, 90% contained

Blue Jay/Wolf Fire, Mariposa County (more…)

Yosemite National Forest

*529 acres, 10% contained

Woodward Fire, Marin County (more…)

Point Reyes National Seashore

*2,860 acres 8% contained

Spring Fire, Shasta County

Shasta-Trinity National Forest

*230 acres, 60% contained

Trimmer Fire, Fresno County

Sierra National Forest

*600 acres, 99% contained

R-8 Pinecone, Lassen County (more…)

West of Termo

*612 acres, 80% contained