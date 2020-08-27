In the early morning hours on Thursday, August 27, 2020 Weed Police Department received a 911 call of a possible shooting on the north side of Hwy A-12 in the sub-division off Perla Drive. Sheriff’s deputies and Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene and discovered one deceased male victim in a structure. According to a witness, the unidentified suspect(s) fled the scene. An extensive crime scene investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Siskiyou County

Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.