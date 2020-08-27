SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund Advisory Committee announced on Tuesday that a second round of small grants is now available to the public.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for grant funding can visit this website for more information: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/grants.asp .

The deadline to apply is Oct. 21, 2020.

The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund is a public-private partnership that supports projects to implement the Oregon Conservation Strategy and connect people with the outdoors. Public support via donations to the fund for conserving wildlife, habitat and connecting people with nature shows that Oregonians care about preserving the wildlife and natural spaces that make Oregon so special. A coalition of more than 60 partner organizations has expressed support for the intent of the fund.

Contributions to the fund can be made online via OregonIsAlive.org .

To date, the OCRF advisory committee has recommended funding eight projects for a total of just over $60,000. The Fish and Wildlife Commission will review and approve those recommendations at their Sept. 11 meeting.