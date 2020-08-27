On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, a Lake County Grand Jury indicted Dean Arthur Wood, age 32, for the murder of Jacob Wheat.

On Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:03 PM, Lake County 911 received an emergency call reporting a shooting at 11 North G Street in Lakeview, OR.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Troopers responded and found Jacob Wheat, age 26, of Lakeview, OR laying in the parking lot. Mr. Wheat was critically injured and died while responding officers attempted first aid.

The Lake County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate Mr. Wheat’s death.

Dean Arthur Wood has been charged with Murder 2, Assault 1, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon related to the incident on July 6, 2020.

Additionally, Dean Arthur Wood’s wife, Misty Lynn Wood, age 32, was indicted for Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Physical Evidence related to events following the murder of Jacob Wheat.

Dean Arthur Wood and Misty Lynn Wood have been lodged at the Lake County Jail.

The Lake County Major Crime Team consists of the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Community Corrections and the Oregon State Police.