Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey recently announced that he will retire, with a

tentative date of September 18, 2020. Sheriff Lopey first took office as Siskiyou County’s

Sheriff-Coroner in January 2011. He has served nearly 10-years in office and has completed

nearly half of his third term in office.

According to Sheriff Lopey, “I have decided to retire as your Sheriff-Coroner but I can

assure you the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is prepared to promote some new

leaders and continue its proud tradition of providing the very best safety, service, and support

to the citizens we serve and our allied agencies. This decision was a difficult one because I

love the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens we serve. Without a doubt, the time I

have spent as your Sheriff-Coroner has been the most rewarding time of my 43-year law

enforcement career. I have decided to leave prior to the end of my third term in office to spend

more time with my family, volunteer to help kids and veterans, do some historical writing, and I

will remain a part-time peace officer after being appointed to a part-time position with a Los

Angeles area law enforcement agency. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is a great

Department because of the exceptional men and women that work in virtually every capacity

within this tight-knit community of law enforcement professionals – field patrol, jail, courts,

major crime investigations, civil, dispatch, records, explosive disposal ordinance, search and

rescue, dive team, special response team, evidence/property, coroner, fiscal, administration,

leadership, drug enforcement (task forces, etc.), Day Reporting Center, Veterans’ Services,

and many other community projects that bridge the gap between our members and those in

need, including youth, the mentally ill, and the homeless. I can assure you that the succession

plan I have devised in partnership with the Department’s management team will ensure there

is no loss of continuity as I transition out of the Department and pursue other ways to serve.

We will promote some outstanding leaders to fill some gaps and I have recommended to the

Board of Supervisors that Undersheriff Karl G. Houtman assume my position until the next

election, which will take place in two years. I am convinced the Department will ascend to new

heights and levels of achievement in the future. I wanted to thank my co-workers, county

leaders, and the best citizens in the world for being so supportive during my memorable tenure

as your Sheriff-Coroner, which made this job the very best one imaginable. It was truly a

distinct honor and privilege to serve. I can assure you that I will continue to serve in various

capacities to help others. Maxine and I have come to love and appreciate our citizens, and we

will continue to work in your behalf and deeply appreciate the continuous outpouring of

kindness and amazing support”.