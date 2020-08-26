Klamath Falls, OR. — August 25, 2020. With schools developing plans to reopen, and the business

community working hard to stay open, Healthy Klamath and its partners would like to encourage

Klamath County residents to continue following the best practices to keep our community safe.

With grant funding from Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Healthy Klamath is working to raise

countywide awareness about the need to physically distance when away from home, wash or sanitize

our hands and surfaces that we touch, and wear a face covering.

The OHA grant funding is partially being used to help us develop and implement a toolkit for local

organizations. In the initial rollout, Healthy Klamath is providing posters, flyers, postcards, public service

announcements, and social media graphics that can be downloaded at

www.healthyklamath.org/covidtoolkit. These resources are available in both English and Spanish. In

addition to electronic resources, organizations may request printed copies by emailing the team at

info@healthyklamath.org.

“We feel that it is important to come together as a community supporting each other in efforts to stop

the spread of COVID-19. We’ve worked alongside our community partners to design materials that will

be encouraging, with imagery that resonates with the people who live here”, says Kendra Santiago,

Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath. “As we roll out the

campaign, we are eager to receive feedback and insight on what additional information or support may

be needed from Healthy Klamath.”

In addition to the efforts to encourage people to follow best practices preventing the spread of the

disease, Healthy Klamath will work closely with other local organizations that were also awarded funds

from OHA – Friends of the Children-Klamath Basin, Klamath Health Partnership, and Klamath Works.

Klamath County Public Health is providing technical assistance to the four local recipients.

“With four organizations receiving funds from Oregon Health Authority for very similar projects, it’s

great that we’re working together to ensure the information we’re sharing is cohesive and timely,” says

Jennifer Little, director for Klamath County Public Health. “One of the greatest assets we have in

Klamath County is our ability to collaborate across sectors to maximize the impact of our work.”

Those interested in getting involved in the Healthy Klamath Coalition or learning more about ongoing

health and wellness initiatives in our community are encouraged to reach out via email to

info@healthyklamath.org or visit www.healthyklamath.org.

About Healthy Klamath

The Healthy Klamath Coalition is a multi-sector partnership established to guide community health

improvement efforts in Klamath County, Oregon. The community mobilized in 2012, forming the

coalition in response to consistently low rankings in the annual Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

(RWJF) County Health Rankings. Over the past seven years, dedicated community members, leaders,

and organizations have launched numerous initiatives, programs, and policy changes to address the

health factors contributing to poor health outcomes in Klamath County. Passionate community leaders

and community members are working together to find innovative solutions to address the health issues

where we live, learn, work, and play. This momentum is helping build a culture of health in Klamath

County.