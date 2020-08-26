On Monday, August 24th , 2020, about 4:46 PM, Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon received a 911 call, in which the caller advised they could hear yelling and then gunshots. This occurred in the 3300 block of Hwy 227.

ECSO received a second phone call advising there had been a shooting. The 911 call taker provided CPR instructions for those on scene and they began rendering aid to the individual who was shot.

A JCSO Deputy arrived about 4:59 PM and assisted with life saving measures until medical personnel arrived. Despite all efforts, the individual, who was identified as Steven G. Sutton DOB 1/27/95, passed away at the location.

M.A.D.I.U. (Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit) was requested to assume the investigation. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency and is being assisted by detectives from the Ashland Police Department, the Medford Police Department, the Central Point Police Department, and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

The case is still under investigation and evidence will need to be processed to help determine all of the factors that led to this tragic event. We are asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact JCSO Detective Lewis at 541-774-6812 and reference case # 20-16641. We are also interested in knowing if anyone has audio/video cameras from the area where this occurred.